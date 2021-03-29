FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Issued By Cormark

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.39. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 128.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

