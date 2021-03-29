FY2021 EPS Estimates for KB Home Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of KB Home in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.35.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $46.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KB Home by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $40,317,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $21,919,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

