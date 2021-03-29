Frontier Hits Market Capitalization of $105.56 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00005032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $105.56 million and $36.29 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frontier has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00220887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.07 or 0.00954803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00078633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029648 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,350,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

