Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 49,415 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 10.7% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $240.23. 29,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day moving average of $232.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

