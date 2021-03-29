Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $399,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,789,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,631,000 after acquiring an additional 547,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 893,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,602,971. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

