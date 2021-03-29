Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $154,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,018.72. 29,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,075.08 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,063.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,777.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

