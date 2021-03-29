Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,943 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average of $189.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $121.77 and a 12-month high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

