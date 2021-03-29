Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,527 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

WEC traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.