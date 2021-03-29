Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 266,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $7,988,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,617,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 46.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.17. 71,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $104.52 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

