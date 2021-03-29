Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Up 170.4% in March

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FWP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.80. 20,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,490. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 186.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 50.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

