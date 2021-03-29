Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by S&T Bank

S&T Bank lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up about 1.7% of S&T Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S&T Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.07. 11,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,860. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.01 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.