Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $16.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.