FLUX (FLUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $175,573.74

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. FLUX has a market cap of $175,573.74 and $8,102.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLUX has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLUX token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00058840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00232718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.34 or 0.00955143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00052194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00079720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030224 BTC.

About FLUX

FLUX’s total supply is 382,495 tokens. FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for FLUX is datamine.network

