Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLNG. Danske lowered Flex LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Flex LNG has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $493.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flex LNG during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flex LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Flex LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Flex LNG by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

