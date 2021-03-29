FLETA Price Tops $0.0112 on Top Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a total market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.16 or 0.00626534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024087 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,066,796 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

