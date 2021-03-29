Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 55.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $525,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 20.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Five9 by 23.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 229.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 187,152 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

FIVN opened at $156.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -295.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.57.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

