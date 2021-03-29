Five Below’s (FIVE) In-Line Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $199.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.87. Five Below has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Five Below by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.