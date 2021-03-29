FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,095 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.