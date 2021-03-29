First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Invests $4.67 Million in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.9% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 1.30% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

