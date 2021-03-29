First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $495,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $120.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,875. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

