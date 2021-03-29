First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $12.88 Million Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190,049 shares during the period. EZCORP makes up 5.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 52,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 537,750 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 23,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EZPW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $284.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.62. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

