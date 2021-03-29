First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Camtek comprises about 0.7% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 351,541 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.49. 241,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $32.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

