First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 510.0% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of FAB stock opened at $69.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $71.15.

