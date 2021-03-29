First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIV traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 709,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 81,635 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 220,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000.

