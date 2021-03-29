First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDIV traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $16.43.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.
