First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period.

Shares of FJP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.32. 1,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

