First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

First Solar stock opened at $85.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

