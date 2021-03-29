First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 110.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

