First Growth Capital Management LLC Takes $496,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. HubSpot comprises approximately 0.3% of First Growth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBS stock traded down $18.05 on Monday, hitting $421.90. 2,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,791. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $547.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.06 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

