First Growth Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.31 Million Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 213,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000. MakeMyTrip makes up 4.4% of First Growth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

MMYT stock traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $30.43. 9,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,309. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.