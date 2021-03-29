First Growth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,600 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,027,000. DocuSign comprises approximately 9.1% of First Growth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.

DOCU traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.13. 60,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

