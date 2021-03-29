First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Gap Up to $820.84

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $820.84, but opened at $867.69. First Citizens BancShares shares last traded at $851.39, with a volume of 425 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $771.99 and its 200 day moving average is $572.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at $109,478,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,733,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.