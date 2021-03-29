First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $48.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.