Fireball Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $77,817.31 and $47.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball token can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00006745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009158 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00127772 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,070 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.