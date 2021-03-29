Filecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.79 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $126.48 or 0.00227516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.78 billion and approximately $2.79 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.03 or 0.00960640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00079535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029396 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 61,508,872 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.