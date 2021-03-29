Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.66. 1,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,931. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30.

