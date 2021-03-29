Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) vs. LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Ferrovial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrovial and LEG Immobilien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A LEG Immobilien 175.83% 15.34% 7.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrovial and LEG Immobilien’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial $6.78 billion 2.84 -$529.09 million N/A N/A LEG Immobilien $487.20 million 20.48 $915.26 million $14.02 9.65

LEG Immobilien has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrovial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ferrovial and LEG Immobilien, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 0 1 6 0 2.86 LEG Immobilien 1 0 8 0 2.78

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats Ferrovial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants. The company also develops, finances, and operates airports; provides integrated solutions for the development and management of electrical transmission networks; and engages in the sale of real estate properties, including flats, retail units, and garages. In addition, it provides mobility services, including ZITY, an electric car sharing service application; and Wondo, which offers mobility in cities through Moovit application. Ferrovial, S.A. has a strategic agreement with Groupe Renault to extend an electric car sharing service to Paris. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties. In addition, it generates electricity and heat. As of December 31, 2020, the company's portfolio consisted of 144,530 residential units; 1,346 commercial units; and 39,205 garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien AG was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.