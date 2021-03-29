Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,620 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CREE stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

