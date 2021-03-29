Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 394 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Truist boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.33 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 169.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

