Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 326,348 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 326,348 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $43,179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AEO opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

