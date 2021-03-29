Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 89,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 358,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

STOR stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

