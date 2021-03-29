Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,980 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,267,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,547,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADNT stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

