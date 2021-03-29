Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,751 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,053,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 86,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 411,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $20.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

