Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 29.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 261.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 44.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 350.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,762.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $214.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $121.72 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $247.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

