Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,988,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,909 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 1.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.35% of Fastenal worth $97,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 280,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,163,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,316,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.91. 99,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,433. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

