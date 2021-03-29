Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Position Cut by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,191 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises 0.5% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Farfetch worth $65,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 5,393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,441,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.56. 373,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.