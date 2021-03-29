FansTime Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One FansTime token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $988,237.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

