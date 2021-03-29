Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 466.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Facebook were worth $32,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Facebook by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 131,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after buying an additional 68,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 73,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.10.

FB stock opened at $283.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.50. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

