Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $147.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.
Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $132.59 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
