Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $147.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $132.59 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

