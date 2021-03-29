ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

