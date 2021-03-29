ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 124,844 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,844 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

